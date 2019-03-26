Three masked men rob Beligala fuel station

-

Three unidentified persons have robbed a fuel station at Beligala Junction in Galle, this morning (26), stated the Police.

The robbery which had taken place at around 3 am this morning, had been recorded in the CCTV camera at the fuel station.

According to the Police, three masked men who had arrived on a motor bicycle had stolen money from the fuel station safe by threatening the employees with guns and swords.

No person has been arrested with regard to the incident as of yet.

Galle Police are conducting further investigations on the matter.