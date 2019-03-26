Govt. has failed the tri-forces  Anura Priyadarshana Yapa

-

Parliamentarian Anura Priyadarshana Yapa says that the government has failed the heroic tri-forces who defeated one of the most ruthless brutal insurgencies in modern history.

Speaking at a press conference on the resolution on Sri Lanka which was passed at the 40th session of United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) in Geneva, the MP pointed out the UN High Commissioner of Human Rights has named several Sri Lankan military officers and requested the member states of the UNHRC to persecute them if they have any complaints.

He says that while six to nine high ranking army officers are on this list, the government has done nothing clear their names. They have instead co-sponsored to a British resolution to make sure that they will do everything in their capacity to examine and report back what really happened after the war, said Yapa.



“British politician Lord Naseby has given a descending report. The government could have taken the initiative to show this report before the commission and they could have cast some doubt on the original resolution; which they have not done”, said the parliamentarian.



“The LTTE are not children. It is a very brutal organization hell-bent to kill innocent people and destroy the country. They have their own government,” further said Yapa.



Stating that the government is now silent on the matter, Yapa said that, the government has bent their knees before their masters saying ‘we are obliged to find what you say’.