Navy arrests 11 Indian fishermen

Sri Lanka Navy says 11 Indian fishermen have been arrested along with 3 fishing trawlers for engaging in illegal fishing in northern waters belonging to Sri Lanka.

The arrest was made by naval personnel onboard a Fast Gun Boat attached to the Northern Naval Command during a routine patrol in the sea area northwest of the Analathivu Island on Monday night and last morning.

The arrested Indian fishers and seized trawlers have been brought to the naval base SLNS Elara. After a medical test, the fishermen will be handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna for onward investigation, the SLN said.

As a result of continuous patrols conducted in territorial waters, the Navy had also arrested 11 Indian fishermen together with 02 fishing trawlers engaged in illegal fishing activities on 23rd March.