Wijeyadasa to record statement at Presidential Commission today

March 27, 2019   08:47 am

Parliamentarian Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe is slated to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry at 11 a.m. today (27).

This is with regard to a complaint lodged by the parliamentarian against the financial irregularity committed through the ‘Suraksha’ insurance operated by the Ministry of Education.

MP Rajapakshe has stated that ‘Suraksha’ insurance has not drawn any benefits towards school children and a financial irregularity of Rs 2300 million has taken place as a result.

The special investigation unit of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry had conducted preliminary investigations regarding the complaint and informed the parliamentarian to record statements in this regard.

