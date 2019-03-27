Nadeemal Perera deported to Sri Lanka - sources

March 27, 2019   08:55 am

-

Singer Nadeemal Perera, who was arrested along with the drug kingpin “Makandure Madush” has been deported from Dubai and arrived in Sri Lanka, according to sources.

Nadeemal Perera and his father singer Amal Perera were taken into the custody of Dubai Police along with the notorious underworld leader “Makandure Madush” at a party, which involved drugs, in Dubai. Several other Sri Lankan celebrities were also arrested at this party thrown by the gang leader.

