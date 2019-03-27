Nurses token strike enters day two

-

The token strike launched by the Public Services United Nurses Union has entered day two.

The government nurses resorted to an island-wide two-day token strike at 7.00 a.m. last morning (26).

Chairman of the union Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero said, although the union had been notifying the health authorities for 4 years, they have not received any solution for their demands thus far.

However, he said, the union decided to continue the strike action for another day as the relevant authorities have failed to heed their demands.

This token strike had interrupted the services at hospitals across the country, Ada Derana reporter said yesterday (26).

The Director of the Colombo National Hospital stated the strike had interrupted the general services at the hospital, however, emergency and surgical services were continued as usual.

It was reported that the strike was not carried out at Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, Apeksha Hospital Maharagama, De Soysa Hospital for Women and at special units.