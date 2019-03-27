Fonseka wants to bring Ranil into presidential contest

-

UNP Parliamentarian Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka says that he will never agree with establishing another national government with the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP). He mentioned this responding to questions by media personnel following an event held in Kelaniya yesterday (26).

Although a national government could be formed, there is no intention of getting back with SLFP to like before, says Fonseka. The marriage with the SLFP has ended with a divorce, he added.

Stating that they would not repeat the same mistakes again, the MP said that the United National Party (UNP) leader should contest at the upcoming presidential election.

If he is suitable for the leadership of the UNP, he must take up presidential candidacy as well, said Fonseka. If that happens, he will definitely work towards his victory, he said.

When inquired on the possibility of either MP Sajith Premadasa or Speaker Karu Jayasuriya running for Presidency, the former Minister added that only the leader of UNP should become the presidential candidate.