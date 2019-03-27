Person arrested with Tramadol and abortion pills

March 27, 2019   12:58 pm

A person has been arrested in Kandy town over the possession of a stock of ‘Tramadol’ pills, which are considered a narcotic drug, stated the Police.

The Office of the Police Media Spokesperson stated the Kandy Division Anti-Corruption Unit made the arrest.

Reportedly, the officers have found 542 ‘Tramadol’ pills and 856 abortion pills on the suspect.

The suspect is a 37-year-old male residing in Talatuoya area and will be presented before Kandy Magistrate’s Court today (27).

Kandy police are conducting investigations on the matter.

