Nadeemal Perera released after over 7 hours of questioning

-

Singer Amal Perera’s son Nadeemal Perera has been released after being questioned by the CID and PNB for more than seven hours at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Nadeemal and a prison officer, who was also arrested in Dubai, were deported to Sri Lanka this morning while they were interrogated by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) upon arrival in the country.

The 24-year-old youth, who is also a popular singer in the country, was released a short while ago after recording a statement for over 7 hours and left the airport premises, Ada Derana reporter said.

The prison officer, Lalith Kumara (52), is still being questioned by the CID and PNB, he said.

On February 5th, singer Amal Perera and his son Nadeemal Perera were taken into the custody of Dubai Police along with the notorious underworld leader “Makandure Madush” at a party which involved drugs. Several prominent underworld figures and Sri Lankan celebrities were also arrested at this party thrown by Madush.

Dubai Police had later confirmed no narcotic substances were found in Nadeemal’s blood samples.