Three-story shop in Batapola erupts in fire; 4 hospitalized

-

Four persons have been hospitalized as a result of a fire breaking out in a fire erupted in a three-storied shop at Batapola town in Ambalangoda, last evening (26).

The fire had started on the second floor of the building had spread to the third floor as well. Reportedly, the fire had completely destroyed two stories of the building.

Shop employees, residents of the area and Batapola Police had unsuccessfully attempted to control the fire, which had started at around 6 pm last evening.

Subsequently, the fire was controlled with the assistance of the fire fighting unit of Galle Municipal Council and three fire trucks of Kurundugahahetekma fire fighting unit of the Southern Expressway.

Reportedly, 04 persons have been hospitalized over minor injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed as of yet.

Batapola Police are conducting further investigations on the matter.