Presidential Commission probing Wilpattu deforestation submits report

The Presidential Commission appointed to probe the deforestation at the Wilpattu National Park has submitted its report to the Parliament yesterday (26), Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri stated.

Addressing the parliamentary session held this morning (27), he said Secretary to the President Udaya R.Seneviratne had submitted the report.

The commission was appointed to look into the resettlement activities in the proximity of Wilpattu National Park.

On February 22nd, Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya had made a written request to the commission calling for its report in this regard.

The relevant report has been placed at the parliamentary library for the reference of all MPs, the Deputy Speaker said addressing the parliamentary session.