Welgama hints at next presidential candidate

March 27, 2019   05:38 pm

Former Minister Kumara Welgama today expressed his views on the next presidential candidate of the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA).

Speaking to reporters following an event in Colombo, the UPFA parliamentarian said that none of his predictions have gone wrong so far.

Responding to a question regarding the possibility of former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa contesting the presidential polls, he said that a person who wears the “Redda Beniyama” will be the next presidential candidate.

He said that the identity of that individual will be revealed after the month of May.

