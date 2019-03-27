New Director General for DMC

March 27, 2019   05:54 pm

W. A. Dharmasiri has been appointed as the new Director General of the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

Dharmasiri is a Special Grade Officer with 21 years of service in the Sri Lanka Administrative Service.

Prior to his new appointment, he served as the Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Defense.
 
The event of his appointment was attended by Additional Director, Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management and former Director General of the Disaster Management Center, Dr. S. Amalanathan, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management Christie Fernando, and the Director General of NBRO Dr. Asiri Karunawardena.

