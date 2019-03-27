-

The Supreme Court today rejected the petition filed by the aunt of drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’, seeking a restraining order preventing the police from arresting him.

The petitioner, A. W. Sriyani from Suriyawewa, a younger sister of Madush’s mother, had filed the fundamental rights (FR) petition with the Supreme Court on March 14.

Five individuals including the Inspector General of the Police (IGP), DIG of the Police Special Task Force (STF), and the OIC of the Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD) had been named as the respondents in the petition.

The petitioner had argued that Sri Lanka Police was attempting to arrest Madush, who is currently abroad, on baseless allegations.

Petitioner had further requests the court to find that this has violated the fundamental rights of Madush and to deliver a restraining order preventing the police from arresting him.

However, the court today decided to reject the petition without taking it up for consideration.

‘Makandure Madush’ was arrested along with several Sri Lanka celebrities at a party, which involved drugs, in a joint operation carried out by law enforcement officers from both Sri Lanka and Dubai. He is currently in the custody of Dubai Police.