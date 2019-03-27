Four critical after train hits car at Hikkaduwa

Four critical after train hits car at Hikkaduwa

March 27, 2019   08:13 pm

-

At least four persons have been critically wounded and hospitalised after a train collided with a car at a railway crossing in Dodanduwa, Hikkaduwa.

Police said that the accident had occurred at around 7.00 p.m. today (27) at the railway crossing located on Saranajothi Mawatha in Dodanduwa.

Ada Derana reporter said that the car had collided with the ‘Sagarika’ train traveling from Colombo to Matara and that all four persons traveling in the car have been admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital. They are said to be in critical condition.

Hikkaduwa Police is investigating the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories