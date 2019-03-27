Four critical after train hits car at Hikkaduwa

-

At least four persons have been critically wounded and hospitalised after a train collided with a car at a railway crossing in Dodanduwa, Hikkaduwa.

Police said that the accident had occurred at around 7.00 p.m. today (27) at the railway crossing located on Saranajothi Mawatha in Dodanduwa.

Ada Derana reporter said that the car had collided with the ‘Sagarika’ train traveling from Colombo to Matara and that all four persons traveling in the car have been admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital. They are said to be in critical condition.

Hikkaduwa Police is investigating the incident.