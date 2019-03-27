Prison officer deported from Dubai arrested by CCD

March 27, 2019   08:59 pm

The prison officer, who was deported from Dubai along with singer Nadeemal Perera, has been arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) after 14 hours of questioning at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

Prison officer Lalith Kumara (52), singer Amal Perera and his son Nadeemal Perera were taken into the custody of Dubai Police along with the notorious underworld leader “Makandure Madush” at a party which involved drugs on February 05.

Lalith Kumara and Nadeemal Perera were deported to Sri Lanka this morning and were both questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) upon arrival at BIA.

Nadeemal was released after being interrogated for over 7 hours while the prison officer was handed over to the CCD for further questioning.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said Lalith Kumara was taken into custody by the CCD, a short while ago.

