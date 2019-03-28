O/L results to be released today

-

The results of the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination will be released tonight (28), says the Commissioner General of Examinations B. Sanath Pujitha.

Accordingly, the candidates will be able to obtain the results from the official website of the Examinations Department: www.doenets.lk.

The results of Grade 5 Scholarship Examination will be released on October 5th, and Advanced Level Examination results are to be released on December 25th, the Commissioner General added.

The 2018 O/L examination was held from December 03rd to 12th at 4,661 exam centres island-wide while 656,641 candidates sat for the exam last year.

Phase one of the paper-marking was carried out from December 23 to January 01, 2019 at 84 schools selected as paper marking centres.

The second phase commenced on January 08 and continued until January 17.