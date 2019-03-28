Nurses end two-day token strike

-

The Public Services United Nurses Union has concluded its two-day token strike at 7.00 a.m. this morning (28).

The government nurses had launched a token strike on March 26th based on several demands.

Chairman of the Union Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero stated that government nurses would resort to a strong trade union action if the relevant authorities fail to heed their demands.

He further said the authorities have not taken any measures to resolve their issues.

This token strike had interrupted the services at hospitals across the country and the Director of the Colombo National Hospital stated the strike had interrupted the general services at the hospital, although emergency and surgical services were continued as usual.

However, it was reported that the strike was not carried out at Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, Apeksha Hospital Maharagama, De Soysa Hospital for Women and at special units.