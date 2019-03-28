Yasantha Kodagoda sworn in as Appeals Court President

-

Additional Solicitor General and President’s Counsel Yasantha Kodagoda has sworn in as the President of Appeals Court.

He swore in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Official Residence this morning (28).

Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne was also present at this event.

On March 24th the Constitutional Council had unanimously approved PC Kodagoda’s name as the President of the Court of Appeal.