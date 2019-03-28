Fire breaks out in state bank at Dehiwala

-

A fire has erupted at a state bank in Dehiwala at around 12.25 a.m. this morning (28).

Officers of Dehiwala police station and Dehiwala fire brigade had doused the fire in a joint effort.

The cause of the fire has not been uncovered yet, the police said.

However, no casualties have been reported in the incident and the damage caused by the fire is yet to be estimated.

Dehiwala Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.