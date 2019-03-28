Four including accomplice of Kimbula-Ela Guna arrested

-

Police have arrested four suspects including underworld figure known as “Peramulle Sameera,” a close associate of large-scale drug trafficker “Kimbula-Ela Guna,” who is believed to be in hiding in India.

The suspects, who are connected to the drug trade and other criminal activities, were arrested by Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel following an operation carried out last night in the Palliyawatta area at Hendala, Wattala.

Maduranga Fernando alias ‘Peramulle Sameera’ is also believed to be the main suspect in the shooting and killing of two individuals at Hekitta, Wattala on January 31, 2019.

Police also seized 106 grams of heroin found in his possession and a luxury van.

The other three arrested suspects have been identified as Yedindas Sangaran (39), a resident of Awariyawatta in Wattala, Warnakulasuriya Thilina Madushan (28), a resident of Kotahena, and Vivek Asalar Fernando (27), a resident of Mattakkuliya.

All four of them are suspected of being connected to the shooting in Hekitta and the drug racket.

They are expected to be produced at the Wattala Magistrate’s Court today (28) while the Organised Crime Prevention Division is conducting further investigations.