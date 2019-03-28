Anti-drug pledge Bakmaha Diwuruma to be launched on April 3rd - President

March 28, 2019   12:22 pm

President Maithripala Sirisena says ‘Bakmaha Diwuruma’, a pledge against dangerous drugs will be launched island-wide on the morning April 3rd.

The pledge would be undertaken by everyone in the country with the participation of ministers, government officers and school students, the President has stated.

With the implementation of the pledge, the whole country should work together to eradicate illegal drug smuggling, President Sirisena has further said.

