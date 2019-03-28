Prison officer deported from Dubai sacked

-

The Department of Prisons has decided to sack Prison Officer Lalith Kumara, who was arrested in Dubai along with the drug kingpin “Makandure Madush” and deported to Sri Lanka last morning (27).

Commissioner General of Prisons T.M.J.W. Thennakoon stated that Prison Officer Kumara will be dismissed from work as he had left the country without informing the department.

Reportedly, Lalith Kumara had been serving at the Kalutara Prison prior to his arrest.

The Prisons Department has launched a separate investigation on the relevant prison officer, according to the Commissioner General of Prisons.

He was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) following a 14-hour long interrogation at the BIA.

Son of singer Amal Perera, Nadeemal Perera, was also held by at the BIA upon his arrival at the airport last morning.

He was released by the CID and the PNB after a seven-hour long questioning.

Meanwhile, the Prisons Department has called for applications to recruit new 1164 prison officers.

The gazette notification regarding the recruitment will be issued tomorrow (29), the Prisons Department stated.