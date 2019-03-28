Norochcholai plant was destroyed during Rajapaksa era - CBK

-

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga says that there would be no such power shortage in the country if construction of the Norochcholai coal power plant had been handed to the same Chinese company that was handed the project under her government.

Speaking to reporters in Trincomalee on Wednesday (27), she said that most of the power plants in the country were commissioned during her government.

She also charged that no new power plants were constructed during the reign of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and that even the Norochcholai power plant was given to a ‘cheap’ Chinese company and ‘destroyed’.

Bandaranaike said that the Norochcholai power plant had broken down some 38 times and fires have broken out on 7 occasions. She alleged that the Norochcholai power plant was destroyed during the Rajapaksa era.

She said that the incumbent government is also at fault for the prevailing power crisis in the country.