Temple Trees to be powered by generators until power crisis ends

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today (28) called on the officers of Sri Lanka Administrative Service to take effective measures to use electricity in an economizing manner at public institutions until the power crisis is resolved.

Requesting the administrative officers to use electricity only for essential purposes, the Prime Minister further called on for discontinuation of using electricity from the national grid whenever possible and the use of electric power generators at public institutions.

PM Wickremesinghe stated this today (28), addressing the Annual General Meeting of Sri Lanka Administrative Service Association held at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena.

The report of the committee, which was appointed under the instructions of the President to look into the measures that should be taken regarding the power crisis, will submit its report to the Cabinet of Ministers and the parliament in future, the Prime Minister said.

The Temple Trees has also adopted the necessary measures to use electric power generators and discontinue the use of electricity from the national grid until the power crisis is resolved, PM Wickremesinghe further said.