Ordinary Level Exam results to be released tonight

March 28, 2019   07:20 pm

The results of G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination will be released between 8.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. today (28), says Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

Accordingly, the results can be accessed through the official website of the department; www.doenets.lk.

The 2018 O/L examination was held from December 03rd to 12th at 4,661 exam centres island-wide while 656,641 candidates sat for the exam last year.

Phase one of the paper-marking was carried out from December 23th to January 01st, 2019 at 84 schools selected as paper marking centres.

