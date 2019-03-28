Amal Perera to be deported from Dubai soon

-

Singer Amal Perera, who was arrested in Dubai with the drug kingpin “Makandure Madush”, is to be deported to Sri Lanka soon, according to sources.

On February 5th, the Dubai Police had arrested “Makandure Madush” at a party which involved drugs. Several prominent underworld figures and Sri Lankan celebrities including singer Amal Perera and his son Nadeemal Perera were also taken into custody at this party thrown by Madush.

Two arrestees, Nadeemal Perera and a prison officer named Lalith Kumara, arrived at the BIA last morning (27) after being deported from Dubai.

Notorious organized criminal leader Mohamed Najeem Imran alias “Kanjipani Imran”, who was arrested with the drug kingpin “Makandure Madush” in Dubai, was deported to Sri Lanka today (28).

Upon his arrival at the BIA, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had taken “Kanjipani Imran” into custody for further questioning and was subsequently arrested.