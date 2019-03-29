Fair weather expected in most parts of the island

March 29, 2019   08:33 am

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island, the Department of Meteorology stated.

However, there is a slight possibility for Showers or thundershowers at a few places in Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

SEA AREAS:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island, according to the Meteorology Department.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Galle via Puttalam and Colombo.

Winds will be South-easterly and speed will be 10-20 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

