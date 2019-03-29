A new uniform for Police officers

-

President Maithripala Sirisena said that he will hold discussions with the relevant parties to introduce a more suitable police uniform replacing the Khaki uniform that is being currently used.

He said that in order to change the negative impression of the Police service that is prevailing among the public he would take initiatives to make internal changes within the Police service and they include the steps to change the uniform and make the police service more acceptable and reputed quality service.

He made these remarks while participating in an event held to open a new building at the Kosgama police station on Thursday (28).

The President further mentioned that within the several months he has taken the police department under his control, he took steps internally to uplift the quality and standards of the police service while adding changes in the police uniform too will be a part of that process.

He expressed appreciation over the services rendered by the police, not only to secure the law and order in the country but also for environmental conservation and the development process.

The President opened the commemoration plaque and engaged in an observational visit in the new police station. Inspector general of police Pujith Jayasundara presented a token of appreciation to the President.

Western province chief minister Isura Devapriya, MP Dinesh Gunawardena, Minister of Western Province Sumith Wijeymuni Zoysa, UNP organizer for Awissawella Leonard Karunarathne, public representatives and senior police officers were present at this event.