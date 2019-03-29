New members appointed to National Salaries and Cadre Commission

March 29, 2019   02:33 pm

Former senior administrative officer Mr S. Ranuge has been appointed as the new Chairman of the National Salaries and Cadre Commission.

The former ministry secretary Mr. Anura Jayawickrama has been appointed as its secretary, while the other members are senior administrative officers C.P. Siriwardena, Dr. Damitha de Soyza, Mr. Lalith Kannangara, Mr. Janaka Sugathadasa, Ms. Chithrangani Wagishwara, Ms. Chandrani Senarathna, Mr. Kingsley Fernando, Mr. G.S. Edirisinghe, Mr. M.C. Wickramasekera, Dr. Palitha Abeykoon, Mr. D. Abeysuriya, and Mr. Leslie Devendra.

President Maithripala Sirisena presented letters of appointment to them at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (28).

Secretary to the President Mr. Udaya R. Senevirathne was also present on this occasion.

