1,456kg of Beedi leaves found floating on Mannar Sea

-

A group of naval officers have recovered 33 parcels containing 1,456kg of ‘Beedi’ leaves floating on the sea off Mannar today (29).

The consignment was found by the naval officers attached to the Rapid Action Boat Squadron and a coast guard vessel.

The Navy suspects that the consignment was released to the sea with the intention of smuggling them into the country subsequently.

The haul has been handed over to the Customs Sub Preventive office in Jaffna for further investigations.

Reportedly, Sri Lanka Navy has intercepted nearly 8000 kg of Beedi leaves which were attempted to smuggle into the country just within this year.