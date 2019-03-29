Petition seeking to hold PC polls postponed

-

Considering the petition seeking the Supreme Court to issue an order on the Elections Commission to hold Provincial Council elections immediately has been postponed to April 2nd.

The petition was taken up before the three-judge bench consisting of Supreme Court Justices Buwaneka Aluwihare, L.T.B. Dehideniya and Preethi Padman Surasena today (29).

The Supreme Court ordered President’s Counsel Uditha Egalahewa representing the Elections Commission, the respondent of the petition, to present submissions on the petition at the next hearing.

The petition was filed by the ‘Sathya Gaveshakayo’ (Truth Seekers) organization on February 18th.

The petitioners have stated that the incumbent government has been postponing the Provincial Council elections by pointing out the process of delimitation of electorates.

This has caused the dysfunction of nearly six provincial councils and violated the universal suffrage of people, they further emphasized.

Accordingly, the organization has sought the Supreme Court to issue an order to the Elections Commission to expedite the Provincial Council elections.