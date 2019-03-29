Seven-member committee to coordinate probe on suspects deported from Dubai

-

A seven-member committee headed by Senior DIG Ravi Seneviratne of the CID has been appointed to coordinate further investigations pertaining to the suspects deported from Dubai.

The said committee also includes DIG Ajith Rohana, CID Director SSP Shani Abeysekera, PNB Director SSP T.C.A. Danapala, Police Media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara, SP Nishantha de Zoysa and CCD Director C.S.A.K.D.U. Hemantha.

The committee of high-raking police officers has been appointed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara.

On February 5th, the Dubai Police had arrested Sri Lankan drug kingpin “Makandure Madush” at a party which involved drugs.

Several prominent underworld figures and Sri Lankan celebrities including singer Amal Perera and his son Nadeemal Perera were also taken into custody at this party organised by Madush.

Two of the arrested individuals, Nadeemal Perera and a prison officer named Lalith Kumara, were deported to Sri Lanka on Wednesday (27) while notorious organized criminal gang leader Mohamed Najeem Imran alias “Kanjipani Imran” and four others arrested at the party were deported from Dubai on Thursday (28).