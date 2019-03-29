Kudu Dhoni arrested with heroin worth nearly Rs 2 mn

-

The special investigation unit of Matara Police has arrested a 28-year-old mother of one along with 120g of heroin worth Rs 1.8 million.

The police officers had launched a raid yesterday (28) acting on a tip-off received by the Matara Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) regarding a woman smuggling in heroin to Mirissa area in Matara on a wholesale basis.

The suspect alias ‘Kudu Doni’ was arrested at Walgama area in Matara while along with 120g of heroin that she intended to trade afterwards.

She is, reportedly, the daughter of an infamous female heroin dealer in Weligama area under the alias ‘Kudu Paalika’.

It was reported that ‘Kudu Dhoni’ has jointly operated heroin deals with underworld gang member under the alias ‘Harak Kata’, an accomplice of the drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’ currently held in remand custody.

Preliminary police investigations have uncovered that the suspect had acquired heroin from Madush’s accomplice in prison.

The suspect is to be produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (30).