9 Iranians remanded over drug haul

The Colombo magistrate’s court on Friday further remanded nine Iranian nationals who were arrested earlier this week for attempting to smuggle in 100 kg of heroin through the sea.

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) told the court that investigations into the drug bust were continuing and they had received details that the suspects had loaded the drugs into the trawler, off the Pakistan coastline.

The PNB stated that the Government Analyst’s Department had inspected the trawler and that samples of the heroin haul found inside it have been sent to the department.

Investigations have also uncovered that the Iranian nationals have not engaged in any fishing activities.

The suspects were remanded till April 5 by Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.

The Iranian nationals were arrested last Sunday in the seas off Sri Lanka’s southern coast following a joint raid conducted by the navy, Special Task Force and the PNB.

Immediate investigations revealed that as the officers approached the suspects’ trawler, they threw 50 kg of the heroin into the sea.

Sri Lankan investigators have since January launched a severe crackdown on drug dealers and smugglers, with several arrests being made within the past two months.

