Defeat of expenditure heads marks beginning of the end for govt - SLPP

March 29, 2019   06:20 pm

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) says that yesterday’s defeat of the expenditure heads of several ministries in the Parliament marks the beginning of the end for the government.

MP Shehan Semasinghe, speaking at the SLPP office in Battaramulla today (29), said that yesterday was a day that a ‘red light’ was issued to Ranil Wickremesinghe’s government and that it will be the beginning of the government’s fall.

He also said that this defeat shows the crisis within the parties in the government and that even UNP MPs had voiced their opinions against the expenditure heads.

