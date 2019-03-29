FM Derana celebrates 10th anniversary

-

Sri Lanka’s number one radio channel FM Derana celebrates its 10th anniversary today.

FM Derana celebrates its 10th anniversary by expressing utmost gratitude towards the Sri Lankan listeners who have made it the number 1 radio station in the country.

FM Derana was officially launched on 29th of March, 2009. The radio channel broadcasts on the frequencies 92.2 and 92.4 across the country.

Ayubowan Derana, Anupama Kochchiya, Chooti Malli Podi Malli and Kemmura Adawiya are just a few of the hit programmes Sri Lankans tune in to listen on FM Derana which also airs 3 main news bulletins as well as hourly news bulletins.

In addition to this ‘Damsak Nada’ programme has so far provided 300 lucky winners with the opportunity to go on pilgrimage to Dambariva, under six phases.

Derana Radio Nidanaya has managed to create several millionaires in the country over past years while this Sunday for the first time in Sri Lanka’s radio history a radio channel will be giving away Rs 10 million to a lucky winner.

A grand prize of Rs 10 million, home appliances, property, lorries and tractors are among a host of prizes that have been prepared for FM Derana’s loyal listeners to be gifted through FM Derana Kotipathi Warama.

In 2017, FM Derana was officially recognised as the number 1 radio channel in the country based on LMRB research data.

From then onwards FM Derana has succeeded in continuously retaining the position of number 1 out of the 34 radio channels in the country.

FM Derana’s 10 year anniversary celebrations were kicked off with multi religious programmes over the past week.

Meanwhile a special celebration programme was recently held in Colombo with the participation of a large number of popular artists in the country. The programme will be aired on TV Derana at 9.30 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to this listeners will have the opportunity to win LED TVs by listening to FM Derana between 6.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m.

The Special FM Derana Attack Show in celebration of the 10th anniversary will be held tonight at the Somaweera Chandrasiri Ground in Piliyandala.