Sri Lanka war crime allegations should be investigated - Australia

An Australian envoy said Friday that its armed forces have no qualms about working with Sri Lankan security forces accused of grave human rights violations during the country’s civil war, but added that the allegations must be taken seriously and investigated.

Acting Ambassador John Philp said Australia wants to look to the future after the end of the war 10 years ago.

“The approach we are taking is that we do want to work with the Sri Lankan tri-services. The war finished 10 years ago. We need to think about the future,” Philp said.

“We do know that there are serious allegations. We certainly believe that they should be taken seriously,” Philp said.

He added that the Sri Lankan government’s recent co-sponsoring of a resolution at the U.N. Human Rights Council reiterating its commitment to investigate the allegations gives Australia confidence.

Philp was speaking aboard the landing helicopter dock Canberra III, one of four Royal Australian Navy vessels visiting Sri Lanka.

Air Commodore Richard Owen said the two sides are exploring ways to combat common threats in the region. He said Australian defense industry representatives also made a presentation on their products.

Source: The Associated Press

