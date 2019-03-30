Indian arrested with ice concealed inside sarees

-

An Indian national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle in crystal methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice’, estimated to be worth around Rs 2 million.

The suspect, a 45-year-old businessman from Tamil Nadu, had arrived in the country from Chennai at around 1.40 a.m. today on board a SpiceJet flight.

The passenger was detained in the Green Channel of the airport while around 200 grams of crystal meth was found cleverly concealed within a stock of wedding sarees in his luggage, by the customs officers at the airport.