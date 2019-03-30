Indian arrested with ice concealed inside sarees

March 30, 2019   11:25 am

-

An Indian national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle in crystal methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice’, estimated to be worth around Rs 2 million.

The suspect, a 45-year-old businessman from Tamil Nadu, had arrived in the country from Chennai at around 1.40 a.m. today on board a SpiceJet flight.

The passenger was detained in the Green Channel of the airport while around 200 grams of crystal meth was found cleverly concealed within a stock of wedding sarees in his luggage, by the customs officers at the airport.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories