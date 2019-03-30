Three including accomplice of Ratmalane Anju arrested with drugs

March 30, 2019   11:50 am

Three suspects including an accomplice of organised criminal gang member, “Ratmalane Anju”, have been arrested with heroin.

The suspects were arrested in the Kothalawalapura area in Ratmalana during an operation carried out by officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF).

Over 100 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 1 million, were found in the possession of the suspects and taken into custody.

The arrested suspects and the drugs have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for onward action.

