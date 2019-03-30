Prime Minister visits Hambantota Port

March 30, 2019   12:54 pm

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today engaged in an observation visit to the Laugfs Gas LPG transshipment terminal and the Magampura Mahinda Rajapaksa Port in Hambantota.

The Prime Minister firsts visited the Laugfs Gas terminal at the port and also spoke with officials and employees of the company while he was presented a memento by Laugfs Gas, Ada Derana reporter said.

He later engaged in an observation tour of the Hambantota International Airport and also discussed the future development activities of the port with officials of the Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG).

