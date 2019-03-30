Construction of cold storage complex in Dambulla commences

-

In a special event today, Minister of Economic Reform and Public Distribution Dr. Harsha de Silva along with Deputy High Commissioner of India Dr. Shilpak N. Ambule laid the foundation stone for a new 5000 metric ton Temperature Controlled Cold Storage facility for Perishables in Dambulla.



This is a joint project of Governments of India and the Government of Sri Lanka and involves several stages where in the main Cold Storage building and refrigeration chambers will be constructed utilizing a grant of 300 million from the Government of India.



This initiative will benefit the farming community by reducing post harvest losses and wastage, particularly in peak season. It will also ensure delivery of good quality agro produce to consumers.



The Indian High Commission in Colombo said this project is a continuation of Government of India’s efforts to partner with the Government of Sri Lanka in people oriented community development projects.