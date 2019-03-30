Parliamentary High Posts Committee approves 14 diplomatic nominees
March 30, 2019 02:27 pm
The Committee on High Posts of the Parliament of Sri Lanka to examine the suitability of persons nominated/ appointed to the state services and the state corporations (High Posts Committee) has approved the appointments of fourteen career diplomats nominated by President Maithripala Sirisena as Heads of Sri Lanka Missions overseas.
With these appointments on Wednesday (27 March), the percentage of career diplomats heading Sri Lanka Missions overseas increased from 36.57% to 46%, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Sri Lanka maintains 52 Embassies/High Commissions overseas.
The fourteen senior officers, belonging to the Grade I of the Sri Lanka Foreign Service (SLFS) who are to be appointed as Heads of Mission are as follows:
Mrs. K.D. Senewiratne, Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in New York
Mr. Rodney M. Perera, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the United States of America
Mrs. Grace Asirwatham, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Belgium and the European Union
Mr. A.S. Nakandala, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)
Ms. Y.K. Gunasekara, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Indonesia
Mrs. J.A.S.K. Jayasuriya, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Thailand
Mrs. Pradeepa Saram, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Bahrain
Mrs. Shobini Gunasekera, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Philippines
Mrs. Saroja Sirisena, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Austria and Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
Mr. O.L. Ameerajwad, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Oman
Mr. M.J.P. Jayesinghe, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates
Mr. Waruna Wilpatha, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Israel
Ms. Sashikala Premawardhane, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Singapore
Mr. Rizvi Hassen, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Turkey