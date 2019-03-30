Court allows to detain Kanjipani Imran for 3 months under PTA

-

The Colombo Additional Magistrate today granted permission for the CCD to detain and question organized criminal gang leader Mohamed Najeem Imran alias “Kanjipani Imran” for a period of 3 months, under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The orders was issued following a request made by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), which had produced Kanjipani Imran before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (30).

Kanjipani Imran, who was recently extradited from Dubai, will be presented to the court again on May 08, Ada Derana reporter said.

On February 5th, the Dubai Police had arrested Sri Lankan drug kingpin “Makandure Madush” at a party which involved drugs.

Several prominent underworld figures such as Kanjipani Imran and Sri Lankan celebrities including singer Amal Perera and his son Nadeemal Perera were also taken into custody at this party organised by Madush.

Two of the arrested individuals, Nadeemal Perera and a prison officer named Lalith Kumara, were deported to Sri Lanka on Wednesday (27) while notorious organized criminal gang leader Mohamed Najeem Imran alias “Kanjipani Imran” and three others arrested at the party were deported from Dubai on Thursday (28).

Kanjipani Imran was handed over to the CCD following several hours of interrogation by the CID and the PNB, upon arrival in the country. He was taken into custody by the CCD after recording a statement.