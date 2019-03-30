Four nabbed with over 570kg of Beedi leaves

-

A group of naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command, during a search conducted in the sea area of Talaimannar, nabbed 4 persons with 13 parcels of Beedi leaves last night.

The 13 parcels contained a total of 570.74kg of Beedi leaves. It is believed the haul was attempted to be smuggled into the island via the maritime boundaries of Sri Lanka by 2 dinghies.

The suspects have been identified as residents of Pesalei in Mannar, aged 25, 29, 31 and 33. The arrested persons and the haul of Beedi leaves were handed over to the Jaffna Customs for onward investigation.

Navy search operations are still underway in the Talaimannar sea area.

Naval personnel attached to a Fast Attack Craft and an Inshore Patrol Craft, during a search, had managed to seize 1456.1 kg of Beedi leaves floating in the sea area south of Mannar last morning (29) as well.

Meanwhile a troop of naval personnel attached to the Eastern Naval Command, during a routine patrol carried out in the Batticaloa lagoon area, managed to recover a large number of unauthorized fishing nets this morning (30th March).

Accordingly, 191 illegal fishing nets, each about 100 feet in length, were recovered and they were handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Batticaloa for onward legal action.

During raids conducted by the Navy during last couple of days, a large numbers of unauthorized fishing nets were recovered and persons were held for using such nets in fishing activities.