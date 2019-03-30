Army Chief expresses happiness over India-Sri Lanka joint army exercise

-

Army Commander Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake has expressed happiness over the ongoing joint army exercise ‘Mitra Shakti’ between India and Sri Lanka saying both the friendly countries’ armies are training together displaying a spirit of bonhomie, underlining people to people contact, peace in the region and mutual goodwill.

He visited the contingents of the Indian and Sri Lankan armies on Saturday at Diyatalawa in Badulla district of Sri Lanka during the exercise which began on Tuesday.

The Sri Lanka Army Chief also witnessed a tactical drill demonstration on a Raid on a Terrorist Hideout by the Indian Army contingent and appreciated their efficient tactical drills.

The army chief said India and Sri Lanka share 1000 years old relationship and both the Indian Army and the Sri Lankan Army are Professional armies with vast and varied operational experience.

The Army Chief also expressed his gratitude towards the Indian Army officers and jawans who sacrificed their lives towards ensuring peace in and sovereignty of Sri Lanka.

Started in 2013, Exercise Mitra Shakti is in continuation of a series of joint exercises that is conducted annually as part of military diplomacy and interaction between the armies of India & Sri Lanka.

The exercise provides platform for both contingents to share their operational experience and expertise while also broadening the interoperability and cooperation between the armies of India and Sri Lanka.

Source: Doordarshan

-Agencies