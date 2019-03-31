Dimuth Karunaratne arrested

-

Sri Lanka Test Cricket Captain Dimuth Karunaratne has been arrested by the police over a case of drunk driving resulting in an accident.

The car Karunaratne was driving had collided with a three-wheeler in Kynsey Road, Borella at around 5.15 am this morning (31).

The driver of the three-wheeler had suffered injuries from the accident and has been admitted to the National Hospital, Colombo.

It has been revealed that the Cricket player had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident and accordingly, he was arrested, stated the Police Headquarters.

Borella Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.