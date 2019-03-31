Four nabbed with over 570 kg of Beedi leaves

-

A group of naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command, during a search conducted in the sea area of Talaimannar, nabbed 04 persons with 13 parcels of Beedi leaves.

The 13 parcels contained 570.74kg of Beedi leaves. It is believed the haul was attempted to be smuggled into the island via the maritime boundaries of Sri Lanka by 02 dinghies.

The suspects have been identified as residents of Pesalei in Mannar, aged 25, 29, 31 and 33. The arrested persons and the haul of Beedi leaves were handed over to the Jaffna Customs for onward investigation.

Navy search operations are still underway in the Talaimannar sea area.

Meanwhile, naval personnel attached to a Fast Attack Craft and an Inshore Patrol Craft, during a search, managed to seize 1456.1 kg of Beedi leaves floating in the sea area south of Mannar.