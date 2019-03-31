Dimuth Karunaratne released on bail

-

Sri Lankan Test Cricket Captain Dimuth Karunaratne has been released on police bail after being arrested over a case of drunk driving resulting in an accident.

The car Dimuth Karunaratne had been driving had collided with a three-wheeler in Kynsey Road, Borella at around 5.15 am this morning (31). Upon discovery that the Cricket player had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, he was taken under arrest.

The driver of the three-wheeler has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital over injuries from the accident.

Borella Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.