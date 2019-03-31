Sri Lankan Navy chief visits India

-

Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, along with a delegation, is on a visit to Southern Naval Command between March 29 and 31as part of a visit to India.

He held discussions with Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command of India.

Thereafter, he was given a presentation on the activities conducted by the command, focusing mainly on training. Presently, 95 Sri Lankan Navy officers and 67 sailors are undergoing training at various establishments and units under the SNC.

On completion of his visit to Kochi, the visiting delegation will proceed to the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala.